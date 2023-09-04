Everyday Kentucky
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An airplane conducted an emergency landing at a Frankfort airport Monday morning, according to police.

Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an airplane needing to conduct an emergency landing.

They say the pilot performed an emergency belly landing in the grass at the airport.

Frankfort EMS took one person to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration will be handling the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

