Police: Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Lexington

A pedestrian was killed by a train in Lexington, according to police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in Lexington, according to police.

Police say shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews were called out to the 4000 block of Iron Works Pike for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

The Fayette County Coroner declared the person dead at the scene.

We do not yet know the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

Police say crews are still investigating.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

