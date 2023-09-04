Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Serious crash shuts down parts of Man O’ War Boulevard

Latest News

Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an...
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport
Crews in Georgetown respond to early morning garage fire
WATCH | Crews in Georgetown respond to early morning garage fire
Study: More than half of adults planned travel for Labor Day weekend
WATCH | Study: More than half of adults planned travel for Labor Day weekend
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms