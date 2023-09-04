Everyday Kentucky
Stoops: Horsey injury not season-ending

Guard will miss several weeks with leg injury
UK guard Kenneth Horsey will miss several weeks with a lower leg injury.
UK guard Kenneth Horsey will miss several weeks with a lower leg injury.(WKYT (Regina Rickert))
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is some good news for UK offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey: his injury is not season-ending.

UK coach Mark Stoops made that announcement on Monday during his weekly press conference at Kroger Field.

Stoops said Horsey’s injury is not as severe as it may have appeared.

“The good news is that it will not be seasons-ending at this point,” Stoops said. “He will be out for a couple weeks, I think, at least.”

The senior guard was injured just before the end of the first half in UK’s win over Ball State on Saturday. He was carted off the sideline to the locker room.

Transfer walk-on Dylan Ray replaced Horsey on UK’s offensive line.

The Wildcats host EKU on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

