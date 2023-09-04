Everyday Kentucky
Study: More than half of adults planned travel for Labor Day weekend

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Labor Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and many are using this “bonus day” to travel home.

A study from The Vacationer showed that this Labor Day, 57% of adults planned to travel for the holiday, Whether it’s to go on that final summer vacation or to do some extra work.

“I just flew up from Nashville to Syracuse, New York, to help drive two tour buses down here on the Disney Junior Tour that’s gonna be here in town,” said visitor Scott Hoyt.

Amalia Burrnyberg is traveling back to Utah after visiting her grandparents in Kentucky. She said she noticed the airport was busier than usual when she left to come to Kentucky for the holiday.

“Now that I think about it, it’s been a little crowded in the other airlines when we were trying to get here,” Burnyberg told us.

TSA shared that they plan to screen over 14 million people, which is up 11% from 2022′s numbers meaning, they expect this to be the busiest Labor Day yet.

