Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the...
KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Serious crash shuts down parts of Man O’ War Boulevard

Latest News

Sadie’s End of Summer Bash is full of smiles and laughter on Monday as many Harrison Countians...
‘Sadie’s End of Summer Bash’ honors Harrison Co. girl
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Unions from around Central Kentucky came out to Masterson Station Park to celebrate the...
Labor Day celebration picnic held at Masterson Station Park
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year