Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Two killed in Bourbon County accident

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Coroner says two people have died in a crash in Paris this evening.

It happened sometime Sunday afternoon along Winchester Road.

Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Rowe, tells WKYT, two other victims were flown to a hospital in Lexington.

Their condition is unknown.

At this time, no names are being released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

Latest News

Wayne County Rescue
Mother, child rescued after falling from dam
Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is...
September marks National Preparedness Month
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)