Two killed in Bourbon County accident

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bourbon County Coroner says two people have died in a crash in Paris this evening.

It happened sometime Sunday afternoon along Winchester Road.

Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Rowe, tells WKYT, two other victims were flown to a hospital in Lexington.

Their condition is unknown.

At this time, no names are being released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

