‘Yes, the show will go on’: Smash Mouth will perform at World Chicken Festival

World Chicken Festival
World Chicken Festival
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the death of Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of Smash Mouth, festival planners at the World Chicken Festival confirmed the band will still perform later this month.

“Today, my heart goes out to Steve’s family and friends,” lead singer Zach Goode said

Goode added the songs deserve to live on and be heard.

The World Chicken Festival kicks off on September 21 and will run until September 24 in London.

