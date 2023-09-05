Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.(KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in floodwaters amid a series of late-summer storms that drenched Las Vegas and caused widespread flooding throughout the desert valley.

The teenager was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The coroner’s office said Ryan had been floating in floodwater on an innertube when he drowned. Further details weren’t released, but the office said in a statement that the teen was found injured Saturday afternoon near a busy intersection about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the Las Vegas Strip.

He was hospitalized and died in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

Two days of heavy rainfall last weekend flooded streets in Las Vegas, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and left dozens of vehicles stranded in muddy waters.

Las Vegas has been hit with at least 3.9 inches of rain this year, which is above normal for the desert oasis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the...
KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash
A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an...
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota...
Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin
Chasity Conley shared this photo of her Nicholasville home, which caught fire on Saturday,...
UK fraternity raises money for house mother displaced by fire
Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has