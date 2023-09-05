Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky inmate has died after police say she jumped out of a moving transport vehicle, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate, escaped by jumping out of a moving transport vehicle last Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Coffee Tree Road, not far from the jail.

We don’t know if Hollon was being transported to or from the jail.

Police say she jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window while it was in motion.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections policy on “Transportation of an Inmate” is secured and not available to view online. WKYT has filed an open records request for this policy. We’re working to learn if it is against policy for a transportation vehicle’s window to be open while transporting an inmate. We are still waiting to hear back.

According to Frankfort Police, jail deputies are the ones who located Hollon. She was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed to us on Tuesday that Hollon died from her injuries last Thursday.

Court records show Hollon faced various charges, including a recent indictment on drug-related charges. She was arrested last week and released on bond for those drug charges. She was also facing a failure to appear charge. The jail would not confirm which charge, or charges, she was being held on.

We’re told the incident is under investigation by the Frankfort Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.