Driver taken to hospital after stolen car spotted by Flock cameras crashes, police say

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Charges are pending in Lexington for a person accused of crashing a stolen car.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say license plate-tracking cameras sent them a tip about a stolen car in the Winburn Drive area. Officers found the car and turned their lights on. They say the car drove off and rear-ended another car at the intersection with Russell Cave.

Crews took the driver of the stolen car to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We don’t know the exact charges they will face.

