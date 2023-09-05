Driver taken to hospital after stolen car spotted by Flock cameras crashes, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Charges are pending in Lexington for a person accused of crashing a stolen car.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say license plate-tracking cameras sent them a tip about a stolen car in the Winburn Drive area. Officers found the car and turned their lights on. They say the car drove off and rear-ended another car at the intersection with Russell Cave.

Crews took the driver of the stolen car to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We don’t know the exact charges they will face.

