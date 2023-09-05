FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our three day holiday weekend is behind us and it’s full steam ahead toward a much cooler setup. A few showers and storms will introduce our new setup that may turn downright cooler than normal for a while.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs today are down compared to the past few days as some clouds increase. A few showers and storms will also be noted across central Kentucky.

Showers and storms will increase across the entire region on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps into the region. The greatest threat comes during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms may be strong or severe.

This is from the first in a series of deep troughs digging into the eastern half of the country over the next few weeks. Temps run cooler than normal with some lingering showers for the end of the week and weekend.

Another fall cold front arrives on Tuesday with some showers and storms ahead of it.

