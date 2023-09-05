Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Non-native’ species spotted at Kentucky lake

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A flamingo has been spotted at a Kentucky lake.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed reports of a flamingo at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.

Fish and Wildlife told us that the flamingo was most likely displaced from the Yucatan Peninsula during Hurricane Idalia, according to their Migratory Bird Program Coordinator John Brunjes.

They say there have been flamingo sightings in the past several days that occurred all across the southeast and into Ohio.

As a migratory bird, it is expected that the flamingo will work its way back south and meet up with other flamingos before trying to return to its origin.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the...
KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Police say shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews were called out to the 4000 block of...
Coroner identifies woman struck by train, killed in Lexington
Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an...
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport

Latest News

Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, 3 cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.
Flock license-plate-reading camera.
Flock cameras helping Lexington Police solve crimes
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
A few Lexington organizations are using reusable water bottles to spread the word about...
Organizations help combat homelessness with water bottles