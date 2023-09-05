Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Flock cameras helping Lexington Police solve crimes

Flock license-plate-reading camera.
Flock license-plate-reading camera.(KWCH)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras have been credited with helping Lexington police officers in several recent investigations.

Tuesday morning, a car was spotted in the area of Winburn Drive that had been reported stolen. Police say when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and ended up rear-ending another car at the Russell Cave intersection.

The driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and charges are pending.

Last Friday, another stolen vehicle was spotted with a Flock camera on Richmond Road and Old Todd’s. Police took two men into custody after finding several suspicious items that could possibly be related to financial crimes.

“I’m able to pull up things in such a quick manner now and just watch our detectives and how quickly they’re able to find criminals, especially those related to violent crimes,” said Commander Matthew Greathouse with the Lexington Police Department.

As of late August, Lexington police say they have recovered more than $2.8 million worth of vehicles with the help of Flock cameras around the city.

Now that all 100 cameras are installed and operational, the technology is able to cover more ground for law enforcement.

Neighboring communities like Versailles, Nicholasville and Frankfort are using or considering using the Flock cameras in their cities as well.

“The fact that we have most all contiguous counties to Fayette are on the Flock network is tremendous,” said Greathouse. “Not only for us, but also them. Criminals don’t see jurisdictional boundaries like we do. So they will come and go from community to community committing crimes or taking crime proceeds from one place to another to sell.”

Flock cameras can be found in more than 1,200 cities across the country.

“Community education is important,” said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety Spokesperson. “People want to understand what their taxpayer dollars are going toward and what these cameras actually do.”

Businesses and neighborhoods also have the ability to purchase their own Flock license plate readers. Oftentimes they’re used to help curb vandalism.

The devices are completely solar-powered and are connected to cellular data.

The Lexington Police Department conducts quarterly audits per their policy, which are published on their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the...
KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Police say shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews were called out to the 4000 block of...
Coroner identifies woman struck by train, killed in Lexington
Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an...
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport

Latest News

Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, 3 cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species spotted at Kentucky lake
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
WATCH | Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle