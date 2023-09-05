Flock cameras helping Lexington Police solve crimes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras have been credited with helping Lexington police officers in several recent investigations.

Tuesday morning, a car was spotted in the area of Winburn Drive that had been reported stolen. Police say when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and ended up rear-ending another car at the Russell Cave intersection.

The driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and charges are pending.

Last Friday, another stolen vehicle was spotted with a Flock camera on Richmond Road and Old Todd’s. Police took two men into custody after finding several suspicious items that could possibly be related to financial crimes.

“I’m able to pull up things in such a quick manner now and just watch our detectives and how quickly they’re able to find criminals, especially those related to violent crimes,” said Commander Matthew Greathouse with the Lexington Police Department.

As of late August, Lexington police say they have recovered more than $2.8 million worth of vehicles with the help of Flock cameras around the city.

Now that all 100 cameras are installed and operational, the technology is able to cover more ground for law enforcement.

Neighboring communities like Versailles, Nicholasville and Frankfort are using or considering using the Flock cameras in their cities as well.

“The fact that we have most all contiguous counties to Fayette are on the Flock network is tremendous,” said Greathouse. “Not only for us, but also them. Criminals don’t see jurisdictional boundaries like we do. So they will come and go from community to community committing crimes or taking crime proceeds from one place to another to sell.”

Flock cameras can be found in more than 1,200 cities across the country.

“Community education is important,” said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety Spokesperson. “People want to understand what their taxpayer dollars are going toward and what these cameras actually do.”

Businesses and neighborhoods also have the ability to purchase their own Flock license plate readers. Oftentimes they’re used to help curb vandalism.

The devices are completely solar-powered and are connected to cellular data.

The Lexington Police Department conducts quarterly audits per their policy, which are published on their website.

