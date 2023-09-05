Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little more sizzle before a quick drop to the 70s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You are going to get a little more of the true summertime heat with highs today & tomorrow.

Humidity has built back into the region and will hold on for a few days. This will make our temperatures feel a lot more like the low 90s. Maybe even a few mid-90s for some of those heat index calculations. Basically, you get a little extra true Summer around here! We still have roughly two and a half weeks before Fall officially begins in the northern hemisphere. This doesn’t mean that automatically start seeing temperatures just drop. That’s why we are going to experience a little more warmth.

Some storms will be a little more active on Wednesday. Parts of our region have been highlighted for the potential of severe weather. The primary threat will be gusty winds embedded within those storms.

A cold front will clear out of the area late on Thursday. It will lead us tom some much better air. Temperatures will fall back to the 70s and humidity will be substantially lower around here. It will all be very enjoyable!

Take care of each other!

