Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Mock mass casualties incident held for Madison Co. EMS students

Mock mass casualties incident held for Madison County EMS students
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County EMS students have spent weeks working towards their certification. It all came down to a test on Tuesday that they didn’t even know was coming.

“We were told it was a skills day, practicing a few skills, hands-on things, and we show up, and it’s actually going to be a mass casualties incident simulation,” said Brent Billings, EMS student.

The simulation is a mock active shooter incident that’s supposed to act as a real-life scenario. Actors pretended to be wounded citizens.

“We have an active shooter situation at a county fair, and they’re gonna come out and triage the patients,” said instructor Rebecca Sizemore.

Causing all the false “chaos” in the middle of a random Tuesday is supposed to prepare students for what they could see after graduating from the program.

“In the real world, they could run into an incident like this. It’s not gonna be perfect today, but it gives them an opportunity to put their skills to use,” Sizemore said.

In less than two hours, after the students were sent to tend to their “victims,” the mock situation was diffused, and the students were sent away with a valuable learning experience.

“That’s what first responding is; you always have to be prepared. You can’t study up for it before the call goes out,” said Billings.

Officials say if you want to learn how to respond to emergencies just like this mock one, you can join their classes this fall. Those classes begin on November 28. Spots are limited, so they encourage anyone interested to register now.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the...
KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash
Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an...
Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport
Police say shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews were called out to the 4000 block of...
Coroner identifies woman struck by train, killed in Lexington
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home

Latest News

Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Mock mass casualties incident held for Madison County EMS students
Mock mass casualties incident held for Madison County EMS students
Charges are pending in Lexington for a person accused of crashing a stolen car. The crash...
Driver taken to hospital after stolen car spotted by Flock cameras crashes, police say
Driver taken to hospital after stolen car spotted by Flock cameras crashes, police say
WATCH: Driver taken to hospital after stolen car spotted by Flock cameras crashes, police say