Organizations help combat homelessness with water bottles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few Lexington organizations are using reusable water bottles to spread the word about life-changing services that can help combat homelessness.

Not only are people getting something cold to drink on a hot day, but they can find valuable information right on the label of each bottle.

“We started with 140 boxes. Each box contains 24 bottles and we’re down to, I believe, about 14,” said Katie Vogel, the Director of Development at the Hope Center.

That’s more than 3,000 water bottles in the hands of people who are in need of help but don’t necessarily know where to start.

“It’s intended to be for folks who may not have found us yet,” said Vogel.

The Hope Center, in collaboration with Jubilee Jobs and Kentucky Adult Education, spent all summer distributing the bottles through the Hope Mobile.

“We try to go where people tend to gather or, at least, somewhere centrally located,” said Vogel.

Each bottle has information about the three organizations. Jubilee Jobs provides free help with job training and placement. The Hope Center provides things like emergency shelter and recovery programs. Kentucky Adult Education offers people things like free GED testing.

“Something we’ve been encouraging is if you see someone panhandling on the street, this is a good alternative to handing out money because it’s not only resources, but it meets a basic need,” said Vogel.

The initiative quickly spread, and Vogel said area businesses and other community partners pitched in to help.

“We partnered with Voices of Hope. They have a mobile outreach as well, and so they’re handing these out from their truck. We partnered with Lexington Rescue Mission, who picked some up to hand out to their clients and prospective clients.”

Vogel said they do have some boxes of water left to distribute for the rest of the summer. She said they hope to do this again next year.

