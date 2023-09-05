Everyday Kentucky
Report: Job growth continues as unemployment slowly rises

According to the August 2023 employment report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was an increase of 187,000 jobs in August, but the unemployment rate slightly rose.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says a lot of employers aren’t seeing as many applicants as they did in the past.

McClain says many employers are competing to fill jobs with the same pool of workers.

“What we’re hearing from our members is they’re still struggling and looking to find enough workers to fill the positions that they have,” McClain said.

The Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Kentucky, Dr. Mike Clark, says a lot of people left the labor force during the pandemic, but the unemployment rate doesn’t capture that.

“People are not looking for a job, and since they’re not looking for a job, they’re not officially considered to be unemployed even though they might want, or need to go back to work, if they’re not looking for work then they are not classified as unemployed the way these measures are done, " Dr. Clark said.

He says over the past few months - they’ve started to see some of the employment growth slow.

“We’ve seen some struggles in terms of employment gain in the area of professional business services, things like architectural, engineering services, attorney services, including temporary workers.” Dr. Clark said, “We have seen that sector actually contracted a bit over the past year.”

He says Kentucky added jobs in manufacturing, construction, and education healthcare services at a faster pace than they see nationally.

More about the Kentucky unemployment data: Kentucky Center for Statistics

