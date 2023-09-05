School bus, 3 cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

According to lexwrecks, crews are at the scene of an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle Rd., between Newtown Pike and Boardwalk.

FCPS officials tell us a car rear-ended the bus. They say no one on the bus was hurt.

We’re told the inner loop of New Circle is down to one lane, and the outer loop right lane is also blocked.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

