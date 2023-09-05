Everyday Kentucky
School bus, 3 cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.

Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between Newtown Pike and Boardwalk.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Lexington.

According to lexwrecks, crews are at the scene of an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle Rd., between Newtown Pike and Boardwalk.

FCPS officials tell us a car rear-ended the bus. They say no one on the bus was hurt.

We’re told the inner loop of New Circle is down to one lane, and the outer loop right lane is also blocked.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

