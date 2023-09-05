What you need to know about the new COVID variant BA.2.86

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new COVID variant, BA.2.86, first appeared in the United States in August. New lab experiments show it could be less contagious than experts initially thought.

“What you become concerned about, as the virus mutates or changes over time, is that our ability to fight it becomes more difficult. We don’t want to end up where we were when it first started,” said Lexington physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

BA.2.86 is a highly mutated COVID variant. It made its first appearance in the US last month. Two teams of scientists, one at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and another at Columbia University, recently completed lab experiments testing how well Americans might be able to fight different variants, including BA.2.86. They found that our immune systems are able to recognize and fight off the variant.

“They were laboratory studies, so they’re not kind of real world. They’re more in the laboratory. What you can assume, or you hope to assume, from those studies is that we see that people who have been infected recently and people who have been vaccinated still do react to the newest variant, and the hope is that that reaction will fight it and we won’t see as much as severe disease,” said Dr. Foxx.

The studies did find that those with the strongest responses against the variant were those within six months of an XBB variant infection. Experts say that since the new COVID-19 vaccine is designed to fight XBB.1.5, it will protect against BA.2.86 as well.

Dr. Foxx says, overall, we have seen severity go down as our immune systems have gotten stronger and more people have been vaccinated.

“We’re having symptoms while we’re having sore throat, runny nose, cough. We’re not seeing the progression to respiratory failure pneumonia hospitalizations, especially if you’ve been vaccinated or infected,” said Dr. Foxx. He says medicides used to treat COVID, such as Paxlovid, also appear to work on the new variant.

