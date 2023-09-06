Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Blue Grass Airport holds first full-scale disaster response training in years

Full-scale emergency training exercise held at Blue Grass Airport
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport is preparing for an emergency.

The airport held a full-scale disaster response training on Wednesday. Hundreds of first responders and volunteers were at the airport, simulating a real-life incident.

A mock airplane crash emergency was held to test the capabilities of Lexington’s emergency services to see how they’d respond in the event of a disaster.

“I mean, this is practice. Practice for the real thing,” said Lauren Simmerman, community relations manager at Blue Grass Airport.

The FAA requires a simulation like this one to happen once every three years, but due to COVID, this is the first one in years.

“The last time we did one was actually in 2017. COVID kinda threw a wrench in that plan,” said Simmerman. “But, we do still participate in annual tabletop exercises as well as the full scale that happens, well, was supposed to happen, every three years.”

More than 150 volunteers from various colleges and universities came to act as “wounded victims” for the first responders to tend to.

“I’m actually having flight training right now,” said volunteer Eloise Hoskins. “I just love being at the airport. I’m here all the time. This is basically my 2nd home.”

She says that volunteering as a victim helps give her an idea of what to do if this happens in the future.

“Whenever we do these practices, we know, and we learn what we can do in those situations to prevent fatalities,” said Hoskins.

Simmerman says a mock drill like this is a good way to test skillsets.

“I think it’s invaluable information to kind of go through the motions of what would need to take place if something were to happen,” said Simmerman.

Simmerman says their top priority is passenger safety, and drills like this help achieve just that.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, two cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Full-scale emergency training exercise held at Blue Grass Airport
WATCH | Full-scale emergency training exercise held at Blue Grass Airport
Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
JCPS bus driver retires after he wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket
Families affected by violence can attend 'Surviving Onward' for help.
Lexington Police Dept. helping homicide victims’ families
Police investigating Lexington shooting
Police investigating Lexington shooting