Blue Grass Airport holds first full-scale disaster response training in years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport is preparing for an emergency.

The airport held a full-scale disaster response training on Wednesday. Hundreds of first responders and volunteers were at the airport, simulating a real-life incident.

A mock airplane crash emergency was held to test the capabilities of Lexington’s emergency services to see how they’d respond in the event of a disaster.

“I mean, this is practice. Practice for the real thing,” said Lauren Simmerman, community relations manager at Blue Grass Airport.

The FAA requires a simulation like this one to happen once every three years, but due to COVID, this is the first one in years.

“The last time we did one was actually in 2017. COVID kinda threw a wrench in that plan,” said Simmerman. “But, we do still participate in annual tabletop exercises as well as the full scale that happens, well, was supposed to happen, every three years.”

More than 150 volunteers from various colleges and universities came to act as “wounded victims” for the first responders to tend to.

“I’m actually having flight training right now,” said volunteer Eloise Hoskins. “I just love being at the airport. I’m here all the time. This is basically my 2nd home.”

She says that volunteering as a victim helps give her an idea of what to do if this happens in the future.

“Whenever we do these practices, we know, and we learn what we can do in those situations to prevent fatalities,” said Hoskins.

Simmerman says a mock drill like this is a good way to test skillsets.

“I think it’s invaluable information to kind of go through the motions of what would need to take place if something were to happen,” said Simmerman.

Simmerman says their top priority is passenger safety, and drills like this help achieve just that.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.