FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Awesome Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front crossing the state later today and this is bringing the threat for strong storms to the area. This front is part of a pattern change that brings cooler temps in here for the rest of the week with another blast of cool air coming next week.

Today’s front produces scattered showers and storms ahead of it and a broken line of storms along it. Any storm that goes up has the chance to put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time, leading to local high water concerns.

These storms may also pack some pretty good winds, as well.

Windy and cooler air blows in behind this front for the next few days and takes us into the weekend. This happens as a trough slides in from the northwest and cuts off from the main flow, spinning across our region through the weekend.

That’s a great feeling pattern but it’s one that can throw a few showers into the region over the next 4 days. No, it’s not constant stuff and the greatest chances look to be Saturday and Sunday with some wraparound showers.

The setup for next week is looking more and more like it wants to turn anomalous with a monster cut off low spinning into the east as a hurricane spins in the Atlantic.

