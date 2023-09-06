Good Question: How many Kentucky death row inmates have been executed in the last 20 years?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Richard asks, “How many inmates who have been sentenced to death have been executed in the last 20 years in Kentucky? How many inmates are currently on death row?”

Kentucky is one of 27 states where the death penalty is still legal.

In the last 20 years, the commonwealth has executed one inmate who was on death row. That was Marco Allen Chapman in 2008. He was convicted of murdering two children after he had attacked their mother.

Since then, there have been multiple lawsuits challenging the legality of Kentucky’s death penalty. Executions are on hold here because of court orders.

Right now, there are 26 inmates on death row in Kentucky: 25 men and one woman.

