Gov. Beshear announces new funding for high speed internet

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a $386 million investment to bring high-speed internet access to rural parts of the state.

A promise to bring more than 42,000 homes and businesses into the modern age, and that includes thousands of unserved families in our area.

“This is a huge step forward, a vital step forward,” said Mercer Co. Judge-Executive Sarah Steele.

And another step closer for many counties to close the digital divide.

“This is a big deal for our rural community,” said Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay. “Our farmers, our farm families, our students are going to be connected to the Internet. It’s going to be good, reliable internet. That’s what this is all about. It will take Woodford County into the future. And I’m so glad to see Kentucky is moving into that direction, too.”

Thousands of unserved homes and businesses in Mercer and Woodford Counties will now gain access to reliable internet service. The state, All Points Broadband and the counties themselves are putting millions of dollars into this broadband expansion project because as Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay has said, internet access is now as important as electricity, water and basic services.

“We live in a digital economy. For far too long, the unconnected have been left behind. Today’s announcement will level the playing field for businesses and students. But don’t get me wrong, there’s a long road ahead,” said All Points Broadband Senior VP Chuck Hogg.

The journey won’t be lonely. With a $22 million state grant and partnership with Charter Communications, the unserved in Harrison County won’t be left in the past, either.

“It’s a big announcement for rural Harrison County, our schools, our farmers, our local home businesses,” said Harrison Co. Judge-Executive Jason Marshall.

This is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was put aside for high-speed internet as part of a bipartisan agreement.

