Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, two cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and...
LIVE: Biden remarks on union agreement, supply chains
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says