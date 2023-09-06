Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler trend will lock in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers & storms will blow through the region today. These should take the edge off of those warmer temperatures.

The air mass we have around us has all kinds of warm potential. The catch with it is we will have some rain and cloud cover in the area today. A few of these storms might even be a little on the strong side. Maybe even some of these storms could be on the severe side. Your primary issue will be gusty winds. Our more organized threat of thunderstorms will blow through the region today.

After the cold front makes it across Kentucky it will mean temperatures will fall even more. Most of you will see temperatures reach highs in the 70s. This puts us on track to experience the official beginning of Fall a few weeks early. Normal highs for around the start of the season hover around 78 degrees.

Showers will linger through the weekend for most folks in Kentucky. It doesn’t look like a washout. In fact, a lot of you will remain dry the entire time this system hangs close to the region.

Take care of each other!

