Joe Burrow: ‘I’m ready to go’

Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow says he’s ready for the Battle of Ohio Sunday when the Bengals take on the Browns.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Burrow said it’s been “boring” the past six weeks waiting to come back from a calf injury that happened during training camp on July 27.

Burrow called the injury a muscle strain.

“I’m spinning it as good as I ever have,” he said.

As for his contract, Burrow said it’s the last thing he’s thinking about.

