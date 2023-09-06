Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police Dept. helping homicide victims’ families

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department will host an event Wednesday for families affected by violence.

This event, ‘Surviving Onward,’ will be a series of sessions that provide a space to grieve for those who have lost loved ones to homicide.

Participants are encouraged to share their stories in a safe environment.

There will be speakers and food at each session.

Organizers will provide resources and talk about investigations and prosecutions.

The first session will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Community Center. The sessions will take place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until October 11.

Family members who would like to attend can RSVP to Robin Anderson at randerson@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.

