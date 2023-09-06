Lexington Police release new details in homicide case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police officers say they were in the area of Winchester and Liberty Road on August 27 when they heard gunshots. It was shortly after 3:30 on a Sunday morning. That’s when they found 26-year-old Malik Sleet suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Wednesday, police released crime scene photos and footage from a nearby traffic camera. They say the video shows what they believe to be the moments before and after the shooting occurred.

“Start seeing commotion, most likely disorder or something. Then shots fired, and that’s probably when you start seeing a mass exodus, people just leaving,” Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department described the video in a Crime Stoppers press conference Wednesday.

Now, police are hoping someone will come forward with information about this case.

“I can understand under these circumstances somebody being afraid to stay in the area wait for officers to arrive and then, you know, give a statement so as you know, as usual, they can always go to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and submit a tip anonymously through there,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

Detective Klingshirn says information that may seem insignificant to you could be the difference in this case being closed or remaining unsolved. “It could be, you know, ‘we saw these people prior to the shots. They looked like they were in a verbal argument, and this is what they were wearing’ or, ‘we saw this car, you know, somebody get in this vehicle and take off at a high rate of speed before any of this happened.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.