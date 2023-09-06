Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting in Independence is facing charges herself, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Court documents showed Amanda Turner was arrested Tuesday in connection with the August death of 23-year-old Seth Burns.

She is facing charges of murder, unlawful transaction with a minor, and riot, the documents said.

The criminal complaint said the 17-year-old suspect admitted to Independence Police detectives that he shot and killed Burns who the teen did not know.

“JT (the 17-year old) stated he was driven to the scene of the shooting by his mother, Amanda Turner. After the shooting, Amanda Turner drove JT from the scene in order to avoid detection by police,” according to the complaint.”

The teen was arrested for murder in connection with the shooting, according to Prosecutor Sanders.

“(I) can’t fathom a situation where it would be a good idea for a parent to take their child to go engage in a physical altercation,” Sanders said. “Especially a parent who knows that both of their children routinely carry firearms.”

Police also interviewed JT’s older brother, 20-year-old XXavion Turner, who police said was arrested for complicity to murder, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

The criminal complaint said Xxavion told investigators he met their mother, two sisters, and JT at a residence in the 3000 block of Archer Court to fight Xxavion’s ex-girlfriend and the other people who live there.

She went there with her two sons, her two daughters and one of her son’s new girlfriends, for the purpose of engaging in a fight with the residents.”

“Nearby doorbell video footage shows Amanda Turner leading her four children and Xxavion’s new girlfriend down the street while screaming threats toward the residence,” the court documents read. “Seconds after, Amanda Turner and her children made contact with the residents outside, JT shot the victim and the Turner family fled the scene.”

“Amanda Turner admitted to detectives that she knew both her sons routinely carry handguns yet she still led them to engage in a public fight with multiple people,” according to the criminal complaint.

Amanda Turner was arrested on Tuesday by Covington police. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Her next court date is Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

