Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Officials: More work to be done after destruction of chemical weapons at Bluegrass Army Depot

It has been a process that started all the way back in 1984 with the first meeting to talk about getting rid of the weapons stockpile.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Months after the final warhead was neutralized, Richmond leaders and others were told there is more work to do to finalize the weapon destruction process.

“We got a lot of secondary waste to destroy, and we got a plant to tear down basically,” said Ron Hink with Beichten Parsons Bluegrass.

It has been a process that started all the way back in 1984 with the first meeting to talk about getting rid of the weapons stockpile of dangerous nerve agent that had been around since World War II. However, after the destruction, the warheads still contain some residual agent to run through a detonation chamber.

“It generates a lot of heat, over a thousand degrees. That basically destroys any agent. You basically have scrap metal coming out,” said Hink.

Local officials say there are several strong possibilities for future development and jobs in this region because of the chemical weapons demolition and destruction. They want to take advantage of an available and skilled workforce.

Some of the companies deal with the military and munitions. Others are looking to make investments in the tens of millions of dollars.

“But I can tell you there is a company that is planning to locate here that the estimate employment for that company is between 75 and 125 people,” said Craig Williams with the Ky. Chemical Demilitarization Citizens Advisory Committee.

Officials say another meeting to inform the community of activity will take place in December.

Officials said today the final rocket was neutralized 85 days ahead of schedule.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, two cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.
The new COVID variant, BA.2.86, first appeared in the United States last month. New lab...
What you need to know about the new COVID variant BA.2.86

Latest News

Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Popular harness racing track will be one of several in-person places to place bets on sporting...
In-person sports wagering to begin in Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky University sent out a health update regarding their most successful head coach...
Legendary coach being moved into hospice care
The Kentucky Blood Center is partnering with WKYT for a two-day blood drive. It kicked off...
Kentucky Blood Center & WKYT kick off two-day blood drive