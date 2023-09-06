Officials: More work to be done after destruction of chemical weapons at Bluegrass Army Depot

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Months after the final warhead was neutralized, Richmond leaders and others were told there is more work to do to finalize the weapon destruction process.

“We got a lot of secondary waste to destroy, and we got a plant to tear down basically,” said Ron Hink with Beichten Parsons Bluegrass.

It has been a process that started all the way back in 1984 with the first meeting to talk about getting rid of the weapons stockpile of dangerous nerve agent that had been around since World War II. However, after the destruction, the warheads still contain some residual agent to run through a detonation chamber.

“It generates a lot of heat, over a thousand degrees. That basically destroys any agent. You basically have scrap metal coming out,” said Hink.

Local officials say there are several strong possibilities for future development and jobs in this region because of the chemical weapons demolition and destruction. They want to take advantage of an available and skilled workforce.

Some of the companies deal with the military and munitions. Others are looking to make investments in the tens of millions of dollars.

“But I can tell you there is a company that is planning to locate here that the estimate employment for that company is between 75 and 125 people,” said Craig Williams with the Ky. Chemical Demilitarization Citizens Advisory Committee.

Officials say another meeting to inform the community of activity will take place in December.

Officials said today the final rocket was neutralized 85 days ahead of schedule.

