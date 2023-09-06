Police investigating Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting late Tuesday night in Lexington.

They responded to a call to Charles Avenue and Michigan Street for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. That is behind the Lexington Cemetery.

Police found a man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Whitney Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.