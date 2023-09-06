Everyday Kentucky
Police investigating Lexington shooting

Police are still investigating the shooting.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a shooting late Tuesday night in Lexington.

They responded to a call to Charles Avenue and Michigan Street for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. That is behind the Lexington Cemetery.

Police found a man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Whitney Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

