Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Cooler Set-up

FastCast | Tracking Lingering Rain Chances
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After some showers swept across the Commonwealth yesterday, temps will settle a little cooler for our day today. Shower chances will continue through our Thursday day with temps reaching their peak in the upper 80s. A gustier start to the day as well with some areas seeing some stronger wind gusts to start off the day.

Looking towards the weekend we will watch shower chances continue consistently, and temps remain in the upper 70s for our highs. The rain popping up won’t be a complete washout, but you will definitely want to keep that umbrella handy.

Cooler temps will continue into next week, with the potential for a storm system to push through in the middle of next week.

