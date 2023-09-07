Berea prepares for boost in tourism this fall

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Many local businesses in Berea say that fall is one of their busiest seasons.

The sounds of creative artisans at work can be heard throughout the town. Some people are making jewelry, and others can be found carving wood.

The city’s Director of Business Development, Donna Angel, says they are a very uniquely crafted town.

“When we get that business that stays over, that certainly brings them revenue for their shops, it puts them in the limelight as well, and that encourages tour agencies across the nation to really be able to plan a longer stay with us next year after they visit us,” Angel said.

She says their motorcoach bus business has grown, and they have several coming throughout the year, including two international buses.

As they continue to come up with new ways to bring in revenue and new guests, she says the buses help keep people there longer.

“It makes all the difference in the world to our city,” Angel said. “Gas stations, hotels, shop owners, there isn’t anything that goes untouched when we have that many tourists come into our city.”

Berea’s Mayor, Bruce Fraley, says that he’s glad to see the city grow in all different ways, not only in Old Town but also in other areas such as their festivals, college, and outdoor recreation areas.

“It’s important to grow, but it’s also important for your existing business and industry to continue to be successful.” Mayor Fraley said.

At Artist Circle, there is an abundance of shops to go to for visitors, tourists, and locals.

Bob Mattingly and his wife run their family business, Lindsay Gallery, from the circle.

They say the fall is a great time of year for business. Thursday, they prepared to make copper bracelets for their guests by demonstrating it right in front of the shop.

“Most people don’t know how we go about doing what we make, so it’s a nice way for them to understand what our product is.” Bob Mattingly said.

Another shop owner across the street, Tim Wade, says he’s been in the woodworking business for more than a decade.

He says being able to show guests how he does his work up close helps bring them back.

“That’s why really people come to Berea. They come for the experience of meeting the artist and being able to have that one-on-one experience.” Wade said.

The city also hosts many festivals and shows, which bring in thousands of people all across the country.

Their well-known Spoonbread Festival will take place September 15-17.

