Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Big Clifty man arrested after allegedly peeping in child’s window, charged with trespassing

The father stated that Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window. He...
The father stated that Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window. He also stated that Merrifield had trespassed before from his and his neighbor’s property for similar reasons.(MGN)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after a criminal trespassing complaint was issued

On Monday, Sept. 4, at approximately 11:07 a.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wally Ritter and Constable Mark Stanton responded to the 2600 block of Shaw Creek Rd. on the complaint that a father caught his adult neighbor looking into the window of his 4-year-old daughter.

When units arrived, the adult neighbor, William R. Merrifield, 44, of Big Clifty, was on a skid steer on his own property.

After further investigation, it was revealed Merrifield had a meth pipe containing suspected meth inside in his front pocket.

According to a press release, Merrifield had condoms in his pocket.

According to the father, he had also dropped a coloring book underneath his 4-year-old’s window. His daughter was not in her room at the time he was caught.

The father stated that Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window. He also stated that Merrifield had trespassed before from his and his neighbor’s property for similar reasons.

Merrifield also confirmed that he had been told previously not to be on the neighbor’s property.

According to court records, police brought up to Merrifield the fact he was looking into the window of a 4-year-old girl with a coloring book and condoms in his pocket. Though Merrifield knew how that looked he stated, “It wasn’t like that”

Merrifield was charged and arrested for Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Eastern Kentucky University sent out a health update regarding their most successful head coach...
Legendary coach being moved into hospice care
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

Latest News

LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Anthony Smallwood AVOL Dining Out for Life Bluegrass
Anthony Smallwood AVOL Dining Out for Life Bluegrass
Beth Oleson & Diana Keating
FurEver Friends - Ash
5 years since mass shooting at Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati