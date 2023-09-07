FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Some Fall Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is rolling through the region early today with much cooler winds kicking in behind it. The overall pattern is trending toward a full-blown fall look as we roll our way into the middle of September.

Our cold front is pushing out of eastern Kentucky early today. It has a few showers and storms along and ahead of it with a mix of sun and clouds behind it. It will also feature some low clouds creeping back in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. Those clouds may also produce a shower or two.

Highs today are generally 75-80 for most of Kentucky.

Temps on Friday will also likely stay in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and a shower or two hanging around. This comes as an upper level low spins across the region and just to our south. This low then spins back at us over the weekend.

Given the orientation of this low, we will be watching the east and southeast for showers and a rumble of thunder coming at us against the grain.

Another blast of even cooler air flows in here behind another front for the middle and end of next week.

