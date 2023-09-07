Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Some Fall Air

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is rolling through the region early today with much cooler winds kicking in behind it. The overall pattern is trending toward a full-blown fall look as we roll our way into the middle of September.

Our cold front is pushing out of eastern Kentucky early today. It has a few showers and storms along and ahead of it with a mix of sun and clouds behind it. It will also feature some low clouds creeping back in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. Those clouds may also produce a shower or two.

Highs today are generally 75-80 for most of Kentucky.

Temps on Friday will also likely stay in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and a shower or two hanging around. This comes as an upper level low spins across the region and just to our south. This low then spins back at us over the weekend.

Given the orientation of this low, we will be watching the east and southeast for showers and a rumble of thunder coming at us against the grain.

Another blast of even cooler air flows in here behind another front for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Eastern Kentucky University sent out a health update regarding their most successful head coach...
Legendary coach being moved into hospice care
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case

Latest News

WKYT 7day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Cooler Set-up
Radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Awesome Temps
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers with some storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler trend will lock in soon