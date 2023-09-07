Georgetown Police Dept. to hold open house for community collaboration

Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown Police Department to hold an open house for community collaboration
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In an effort to connect more with their neighbors, the Georgetown Police Department is opening its doors to answer all your burning questions.

They’re working to connect with the community they serve by hosting an open house. The event will be held September 12 at the Georgetown Police Department from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Assistant Chief of Police Josh Nash says their department is trying to inform people about what they do daily,

“That’s our message to the community: ‘Come get to know the police department that works for you all.’ Law enforcement shows are all over TV at night, and they’re very dramatic, and people enjoy them, but that’s not reality. A lot of people have a big misconception of what we do,” said Nash.

In this meeting, you can speak with the mayor, council members, detectives, and more. If you’re interested, you could even begin a career with them.

“If you live in our community and you want to be a police officer, we want you at the Georgetown Police Department. We’ll help you apply during that night,” said Nash.

He says he believes having more locals involved in law enforcement can lead to a safer city.

“In an effort to keep crime down, we need help from the community, and we can learn what their concerns are, too,” Nash said.

Overall, building a bridge between the city and the people who keep the city safe can result in a more understanding relationship between the two.

“We can educate you and get to know you and develop a relationship that’s a positive one,” said Nash.

Nash says it doesn’t matter if you’re from Georgetown or a surrounding area. This opportunity is open to anyone.

