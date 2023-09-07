Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: What are the sports betting rules for college athletes?

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Annetta asks, “Is there an age limit on sports betting? Can college players place bets on their games and other games, or even other sports, without facing any of the problems that Pete Rose encountered even years after?”

The first part of the question is the easiest to answer. Just like placing a bet on horse racing, Kentucky law says you have to be 18 in Kentucky to wager on sports. However, surrounding states set their limit at 21, which is why most sports betting apps and some locations will also require you to be 21. For example, The Red Mile in Lexington is 21 and up, while Churchill Downs is 18.

As for college athletes, the NCAA forbids athletes and coaches from betting on any sport that the organization has a championship for, even at the professional level. They can’t even share information that could help others place bets.

That means March Madness and the Super Bowl are off the table, same with baseball or softball and a lot of Olympic sports. Those athletes could bet on things like NASCAR and horse racing since the NCAA does not have championships in those events.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

