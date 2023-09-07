Everyday Kentucky
Jessamine Co. man arrested on sex crime charges

KSP says 65-year-old James Demaray was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes...
KSP says 65-year-old James Demaray was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Jessamine County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP says 65-year-old James Demaray was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

They say they began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Demaray is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

Demaray is lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

