Kentucky man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (WKYT) - A Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. said 54-year-old Clayton Ray Mullins of Magnolia pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

According to court documents, Mullins was among hundreds of rioters who pushed against a barricade and the officers in order to get to the Capitol Building in the West Plaza. They also say he was on the capitol steps where he grabbed an officer’s leg and violently pulled on it, dragging the officer down the steps.

Mullins is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17, 2024.

