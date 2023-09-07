Everyday Kentucky
Lexington man sentenced for stabbing death of mother

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man who pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of his mother has learned his sentence.

Justus Bales was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday afternoon.

In July, Bales pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of his mother, Leslie Bales.

According to his arrest citation, in March 2022, police were called to a home on Stratford Drive, where they found Leslie Bales with “multiple stab wounds,” and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bales was initially charged with murder, but the charges were later amended to manslaughter.

