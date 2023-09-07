Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash

Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.
Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.(Source: Family)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - In a room full of people who loved Genifer Estes. sits Genifer’s aunt and guardian, Teresa Cubit, who now clings to Genifer’s one-year-old daughter Elizabeth

“I didn’t realize she touched so many lives. It’s so wonderful to know she did because she can live on in them,” said Cubit.

Friends and family are coming together three days after Genifer and her boyfriend Zachary Osborne-Crisp were killed in a car crash in Paris. Zachary’s family live in Missouri, and Genifer is a recent graduate of George Rogers Clark. Genifer was also a few months pregnant when she was killed.

“The last time I talked to her was Saturday night. It was a real quick call. It was, ‘Hi Aunt Teresa, I love you.’ And we hung up the phone. We thought we’d get to talk more. But at least she told me she loved me.”

Genifer was removed from her mother’s care when she was eight years old. That’s when Cubit’s life was forever changed, and, as she says, for the better.

“I’ve raised Genifer for the last nine years. Genifer was a great kid. She was turning into a great woman. She was a good mother, even from the start.”

Now baby Elizabeth, with her mom’s big, blue eyes, holds on to a photo of Genifer. Cupit and Genifer’s friends will spend the rest of Elizabeth’s life telling her stories of her mom.

“I just want to keep all these memories.”

And this part of Genifer that will live on in her daughter now.

You can find a link to the family’s GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Frankfort Police say 21-year-old Brianna Hollon, a Franklin County Regional Jail Inmate,...
Coroner: Kentucky inmate dies from injuries after jumping out of transport vehicle
Crews responded to an injury crash involving a school bus and three cars on New Circle, between...
School bus, two cars involved in crash on New Circle Rd.

Latest News

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. said 54-year-old Clayton Ray...
Kentucky man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement at January 6 riot
The groups hope the tour gives people first-hand and up-close views of the improvements made by...
Conservation agencies shine light on Kentucky water issues
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Months after the final warhead was neutralized, Richmond leaders and others were told there is...
Officials: More work to be done after destruction of chemical weapons at Bluegrass Army Depot