One dead in Whitley Co. crash

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead after a Whitley County crash.

The crash happened on US 25 between Williamsburg and Corbin.

The Whitley County Coroner says the driver was driving north when he left the road and went into an embankment at the intersection of Angel Road.

He died at the scene.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 79-year-old Dillard Angel

Only one vehicle was involved.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

