Sports betting officially starts in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Red Mile in Lexington is one of several places throughout Kentucky where in-person betting took effect Thursday morning. At 10 a.m., the first bet was placed.

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, placed that first bet. The Senate majority GOP floor leader from Georgetown championed the cause for sports betting and helped move it through the Senate chamber, which is considered the more conservative of the two in Frankfort. He placed a bet on the Super Bowl.

“I just made my first-ever sports bet. On the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Then I followed up with a bet for the Lions to win tonight. I grew up in Michigan, so I figured I would bet on the hapless Lions for kicks! It gives you more of a rooting interest,” said Thayer.

Shortly after lawmakers made their first bets, on everything from the Cincinnati pro soccer team to win a championship to Kentucky winning the NCAA title next March, a line of people strolled through the sports book area, an area which sits just off the main floor of The Red Mile, where historical horse racing machines are located.

“I am just happy it is here in Kentucky,” said Bill Tolliver of Lexington, one of the first to place bets at a number of self-service kiosks located in the sports book area.

“I love to come here at The Red Mile, and maybe put a couple of dollars on something,” Tolliver said.

The move to pass sports betting was marked by numerous failed attempts and years where one chamber or another had “almost” enough votes. The House passed it several years in a row, but he final piece to the puzzle was when enough Senators finally gave in and marked their “yes” votes, including Sen. President Robert Stivers.

“I think he and others saw how popular it was. We made some changes in the bill to make it a little tighter, a little better,” said Thayer.

The sports book is managed by Caesar’s, and no one under 21 is allowed to place bets.

Besides The Red Mile, sports book locations are also offered at Churchill Downs, The Mint locations in Williamsburg and Corbin, and other facilities licensed by the Ky Horse Racing Commission.

