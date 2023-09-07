Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s buy-one, get-one time at Starbucks.

Each Thursday of this month after 12 p.m., the coffee chain will give a free fall drink to Starbucks Rewards members who buy one.

The fall lineup includes the fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Other beverages to choose from are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

The offer can only be used once each Thursday. It’s also available at participating locations only and is only available to U.S. rewards customers.

There’s no word yet of any matching offers from Starbucks’ competitors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Eastern Kentucky University sent out a health update regarding their most successful head coach...
Legendary coach being moved into hospice care
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case
Lexington Police release new details in homicide case

Latest News

Sports betting
Good Question: What are the sports betting rules for college athletes?
Joe Settles and Kelli Parmley - Honor Flight Kentucky
Joe Settles and Kelli Parmley - Honor Flight Kentucky
In an effort to connect more with their neighbors, the Georgetown Police Department is opening...
Georgetown Police Dept. to hold open house for community collaboration
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee