Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A young boy in Whitley County is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Thursday morning at a home on Martin Road, just outside Corbin.

According to Sheriff Bill Elliotte, the 2-year-old victim was shot in the head by another child who had gained access to a gun.

We’re told the victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

