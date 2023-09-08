Everyday Kentucky
42nd annual Festival of the Horse underway in Georgetown

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The 42nd annual Festival of the Horse kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday.

The festival started as a way to highlight the equine industry and has since grown. More than 70 vendors spent most of the day setting up. They’re lined up along Main Street. Main Street is closed all weekend.

Festival of the Horse has become a staple in the community.

The festival has dancing, live music, food for every palate and carnival rides.

The schedule of events includes Toyota’s Grand Parade of Horses at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism hosts the festival. Staff says it has a huge economic impact and brings people in from near and far.

“We have about 25,000 people that come to downtown Georgetown just this weekend alone, so it is a busy time in downtown. It definitely gets people down here and people wanting to come back later on because they see all this beautiful downtown and historic district that we have,” said Bailey Gilkerson with Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.

The event is free and open to everyone. For more information, head to https://festivalofthehorse.org/scheduleofevents/.

