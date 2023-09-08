Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WDRB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Crystal Rogers.

According to WDRB, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, and his bond was set at $500,000.

The indictment is the first in the case involving her murder.

Rogers disappeared in 2015, and her body was never found.

The indictment says Lawson “agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another.”

He is not charged with her murder

The maximum sentence for the conspiracy charge is 10 to 20 years in prison.

Rogers was last seen with her then-boyfriend Brooks Houk until now he has been the only suspect ever named in her disappearance but never charged.

