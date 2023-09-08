Business owners feel impact of nationwide Square outage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington business owners are feeling the impacts of a nationwide Square outage.

Square allows businesses to take credit cards.

With it being down right now, the owner of Pietana in Lexington says he can only accept cash until they resolve the issue. He told us it’s really frustrating.

“A lot of people don’t carry cash. I don’t carry a whole lot of cash, but I’m grateful for those that have been carrying it and are still willing to dine with us even though there’s other places that are taking cards right now,” said Sean Neeley

Square posted to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) saying they are experiencing issues and are actively working to fix them.

We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix.



We’ll keep you updated at https://t.co/tZnnkr57aK as we learn more. — Square (@Square) September 7, 2023

Cash App is also experiencing connection issues.

They say they are also working to fix the problem.

