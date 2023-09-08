Everyday Kentucky
Business owners feel impact of nationwide Square outage

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington business owners are feeling the impacts of a nationwide Square outage.

Square allows businesses to take credit cards.

With it being down right now, the owner of Pietana in Lexington says he can only accept cash until they resolve the issue. He told us it’s really frustrating.

“A lot of people don’t carry cash. I don’t carry a whole lot of cash, but I’m grateful for those that have been carrying it and are still willing to dine with us even though there’s other places that are taking cards right now,” said Sean Neeley

Square posted to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) saying they are experiencing issues and are actively working to fix them.

Cash App is also experiencing connection issues.

They say they are also working to fix the problem.

