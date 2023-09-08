Dodgers’ Buehler out for the remainder of 2023 season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKYT) - The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday announced that starting right-hander Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Buehler, who starred at Henry Clay High School and Vanderbilt, underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2022.

In his first rehab start since the surgery, Buehler pitched two scoreless innings on Sunday in Oklahoma City. The two-time All-Star reportedly hit 96 mph on his fastball.

“My goal since last year has bene to return to a Major League mound this season,” the 29-year-old Buehler said, via Twitter. “After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers’ front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next seasons is the right course of action.”

